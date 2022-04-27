Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants

The police say it will do everything possible to bring the suspects to book

IGP reaches out to the family of the deceased car dealer

Police anti-robbery unit chase armed carjackers



Police assure public of efforts to arrest killers of Tema car dealer



A car dealer identified by police as Felix Tetteh Batcha has been shot and killed by unidentified assailants at Bampo Hotel at Tema.



According to police preliminary investigations, the incident occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022, at about 2 PM.



The deceased, who operates his business at Tema Community 9, received a call on the day of the incident from a man who introduced himself as a medical doctor at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic and showed interest in purchasing a car.

“When the car dealer arrived at the Polyclinic, the supposed doctor claimed he was busy at the surgical theatre and therefore sent one of his boys to go on a test drive with the deceased and his friend who had accompanied him.



“When they got to a spot around Bampo Hotel, the test driver stopped the vehicle and got down under the pretext of making a phone call. Some minutes later, three men emerged on a motorbike, attempted to forcibly collect the ignition key from the deceased and, in the ensuing struggle, shot him,” the police said in a statement.



The police stated that it has since recovered the vehicle and is currently pursuing the suspects behind the crime.



“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the family of the victim on the telephone and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident and also provided police clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to them. The Regional Commander also visited the family to commiserate with them,” the police added.



In a strong warning to the perpetrators and an assurance to the public, the police emphasized that they would do everything possible to identify and bring the suspects to book.





