Car rans over school children killing 6

Source: GNA

Six school children, between ages four and 15, including three siblings, died after a car run over them, killing them on the spot at Matamallam, a suburb of Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

One other, Emmanuel Wasah, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at the Kete Krachi Hospital.



The Toyota Saloon car, with registration number GR 2392-22, which knocked them down, was said to have encountered a mechanical fault.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Livingsaint Nchor, the Oti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.



He said preliminary investigations revealed that the children closed from the Matamallam D/A School and were walking home when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into them.

He said Mr. Timothy Inyonyourn, the driver, is in police custody assisting with investigations.



Mr Felix Donkor, the Assemblyman of Ntewusuea Electoral Area, who reported the incident to the Kete Krachi Police, mentioned the dead as Jessica Wasah, Sandra Wasah and Sara Wasah, all four years, Mary Gludo, 12, Akosua Gludo, 13, and Rita Njalin, 15.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Krachi West Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.