Car snatcher arrested in Accra

The suspect is in police custody

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious car snatcher, Ebenezer Owusu, aged 27, after bolting away with a Toyota Tacoma at North Hills in Accra.

Suspect Ebenezer Owusu expressed his interest in a Toyota Tacoma which was selling at 160,000.00.



Briefing the media, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu said the suspect on 26th November, 2021 contacted the victim to express interest and to inquire about a Toyota Tacoma vehicle that was offered for sale by the victim.



According to the police, on 29th November 2021, Ebenezer Owusu met the victim at North Hills, a suburb of the Accra Metropolis under the guise of test driving the vehicle before payment will be effected.

The commander said, the suspect in the process of test driving, bolted with the car, leaving the victim behind and was apprehended by the police on the same day at Dome with the aid of a tracker in the said vehicle.



DCOP Iddi Seidu, therefore, extended a word of caution to prospective vehicle buyers as well as sellers to take note of their security before patronizing a vehicle for sale.