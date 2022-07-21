Car washer gets two years in prison for unlawful entry and stealing mobile phones

The accused stole an 11pro max and one techno camon15 mobile phone

Source: Robert Tachie, Contributor

A Circuit Court in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has sentenced Prince Kwaku Duah, 25, a car washer to two years in prison for unlawful entry and stealing one 11 Pro max mobile phone valued at Ghc4,200 and one techno camon 15 mobile phone valued at Ghc950 the property of Abel Twumasi.

Kwaku Duah pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully entering the room of the complainant and stealing, and was convicted on his own plea. An accomplice, Agude, now at large has been charged with dishonestly receiving an 11 Pro max mobile phones at a cost of Ghc500 which he knew to have been obtained or appropriated by criminal means.



Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Asare told the court presided over by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey, that the complainant is a resident of Dormaa Ahenkro but a native of Nsuhia, a suburb of Dormaa Central Municipality whilst the accused person is a resident and native of Nkrakwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.



The Prosecutor stated that on 08/07/22 at 6:50 pm the complainant reported that in the month of May 2022 at about 5:30 am, he woke up from sleep and detected that thieves had entered his room and stolen one Techno Camon 15 mobile phone valued at Ghc950 and one 11 Pro max phone valued at Ghc4,200 from his room.

P/Inspt. Asare said that during investigations the accused person (Kwaku Duah) and upon interrogation admitted having committed the offense and revealed to the Police that some time ago he accidentally caused damage to the said one Ahoofe's mobile.



So after he stole the said mobile phones, he gave the Techno Camon 15 mobile phone to the said Ahoofe as a replacement and sold the 11 Pro max phone to one Agude at a cost of Ghc500.



He said the Techno Camon 15 mobile phone was retained for evidential purpose and was cautioned to that effect. After the Police investigation, the accused person was charged with the offenses.