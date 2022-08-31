Cardinal Baawobr recovering from heart complication – Catholic Bishop Conference

Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has indicated that Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, who got sick after he arrived in Rome where he was to be enlisted into the Consistory of the Catholic Church, is recovering.

Speaking in an interview with ACI Africa, the Director of Communications of GCBC, Fr. Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor said that, Cardinal Baawobr, the Bishop of Wa, had communicated with the president of the GCBC and informed him he was getting better.



“(Cardinal Baawobr) is doing well from the update I got from Rome; he is said to be in high spirits and spoke with the President of the Conference (Archbishop Phillip Naameh) on phone,” Fr. Kofi Davor is quoted to have said by aciafrica.org.



The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis on Saturday called on all Catholics to pray for Ghanaian Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, who has been hospitalized in Rome over heart complications.



According to Vatican News Africa, Cardinal Baawobr, the Bishop of Wa, got sick after he arrived in Rome where he was to be enlisted into the Consistory of the Catholic Church on August 27, 2022, by the Pope after being appointed a Bishop of the church.



The report indicated that the Bishop of Wa is suffering from a heart-related condition that may require surgery.

“..Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr who since his arrival in Rome fell ill and has been hospitalized with problems of the heart and it seems he may need to have surgery. Let’s remember him as well,” Pope Francis is quoted to have said.



It added that despite Cardinal Baawobr's absence he will still be enlisted into the Consistory and will be recognised as a Cardinal by the Church.



In late May 2022, the Most Reverend Richard Kuuia Baawobr was appointed a Cardinal by the leader of the church, Pope Francis.



Bishop Baawobr was among 21 bishops who will be enlisted into the Consistory of the church come August 27, 2022, by the Pope.



Months after his elevation to the position of a Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Bishop of Wa, was elected head of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.

IB/BOG