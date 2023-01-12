Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr’s funeral underway in Wa

The late Cardinal Baawobr will be laid to rest today

The Bishop of the Wa diocese of the Catholic Church Bishop Cardinal Richard Baawobr would be laid to rest on Thursday, January, 12 at the St. Andrews cathedral in Wa.

Scores of the catholic faithful on Wednesday afternoon received him at the St. Andrews cathedral in the company of other bishops and government delegations. The funeral later commenced at the Wa Sports Stadium.



A Requiem Mass will be held for the late Cardinal at 1000 hours on Thursday, followed by tributes from the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, the family, and Missionaries of Africa, to which the late Cardinal belonged.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is expected to attend the funeral rites of His Eminence Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr, M.AFR.

Cardinal Richard Baawobr died shortly after he was elevated to a cardinal in Rome last year at the Vatican.



Richard Kuuia Baawobr, Bishop of Wa, Ghana, was created a cardinal on 27 August, 2022 in absentia. He had arrived in Rome the day before but was unable to attend the consistory due to illness. He was hospitalised and spent more than two months in hospital. Only a few days after leaving his hospital room, Cardinal Baawobr passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, while still in Rome.