Carelessly driven V8 arrested by IGP registered with fake number

File photo

It has emerged that Toyota Land cruiser V8 with registration number GB 3729-20 that was carelessly driven by Danso Gilbert Tweneboah aged 29 belongs to a Toyota Vitz.

This was revealed by police investigators who took over the matter after the Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Dr. George arrested him for careless driving on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.



“When the vehicle’s insurance was checked with the National Insurance Code *920*57# it revealed that the vehicle is a Toyota Vitz. The suspect driver has been detained in custody for further investigation”, the police revealed



The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare on Sunday, November 28, 2021, personally arrested for careless driving on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

Police at Kibi Division reveal to MyNewsGh.com that the Police Chief was travelling from Anyinam direction towards Accra. On reaching a section of the road at Akim Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, while in traffic a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 from the same direction failed to observe traffic ahead and drove through the opposite lane forcing oncoming vehicles unto the shoulders of the road.



He was subsequently pursued by the IGP and arrested. He was then handed over to the Kibi District Commander who then handed him over to the Divisional MTTD Kibi for further action.