‘Carelessness, disregard for an effort very hurtful, but shouldn't deter us from doing good’- US-based Ghanaian nurse

Francis Donkor is a US-based Ghanaian nurse

Source: Nana Peprah

Philanthropists and other kind-hearted individuals have been advised to always stick to goodness and never give up on their efforts. Mr. Francis Donkor, a United States of America-based Ghanaian nurse has said.

According to him, no amount of negative reactions, carelessness, and disregard people give to our efforts, should discourage us from doing good.



He said it would be a bigger mistake for people to stop instituting projects and providing other financial support for their communities and the needy due to the fact that other people did not appreciate their efforts.



"We have different kinds of people with different characters. In Africa for instance, most people do not value things. There are some people who think those abroad just pick monies from the ground which is never the case".



He said, there were some people who initially appreciated projects initiated by philanthropists, people abroad, etc. but it was very unfortunate that as soon as it was left to their care, they just abandoned it to a sorry state.



"It is something that may bring dejection, but when you decide to follow the bad ones, you'll offend the good ones too. This is because there are still others who are good and they appreciate and take good care of things. We must always focus on goodness efforts."



Mr. Donkor said this in an interview with the media after separate projects funded by him on a school and a health center had been commissioned at Adadekrom and Kunsu, respectively. All in the Ahafo-Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Donkor who was pleased with the speed at which the work was completed on time, however, eulogized his nephew, Alex for being loyal to the assignment he gave him whilst he (Mr. Donkor) was abroad, adding that his nephew's behaviour was worth commendations and emulations. "It isn't easy for people, especially a kinship to be faithful like this".



At Adadekrom, an ultra-modern twelve-seater toilet facility for his former school Adadekrom D/A School was commissioned. At the Kunsu Health Center, mechanised portable water, sink, and other items financed by the diaspora health professional were also commissioned.



Giving the motivation behind his gesture, the old student of the Adadekrom D/A school and a resident of Kunsu said, he thought of the well-being of the people hence his decision to put up a toilet facility for the pupils and teachers of Adadekrom as well as providing assistance to the Kunsu Clinic.



According to him, he was ready to do more for his people and other individuals who needed assistance.



He however entreated all others who had had the opportunity to travel outside the country and those who are blessed with resources to always remember the needy ones.



The Headmistress and the students of the Adadekrom D/ A school who were overwhelmed by the kind gesture thanked Mr. Donkor for remembering them. Some students who spoke to this reporter disclosed that the quick intervention of Mr. Donkor had saved them from a death trap toilet facility they were using in the school.

Chief of Kunsu, Nana Agyemang Duah I who thanked Mr. Donkor for his philanthropic gesture entreated all others to emulate these good acts. According to him, one of the best ways through which communities could develop was for people, especially those abroad to always remember their communities and their people.



Lastly, Mr. Ernest Kwarteng who is a psychiatrist and health director at the Kunsu Health Center said, Mr. Donkor's provision of portable borehole had saved them from going outside to fetch water.



Commending Mr. Donkor, the Kunsu chief and the district Health Director, and other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring the well-being of the facility, he however appealed for more, just like Oliver Twist. According to him, the facility which has only one Detention Room for both males and females and only eight beds in the entire facility seriously needed additional ones.



He also appealed to the authorities to provide them with streetlights on the way leading to the facility since the situation puts their security at risk at night.