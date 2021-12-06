Cargo drivers join GPRTU to strike in the Northern Region

The cargo drivers are calling on the government to reduce fuel prices

Correspondence from the Northern Region/i>

The Union of Cargo Drivers in the Northern Region has joined the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) to embark on a sit-down strike to protest against the recent increment of the fuel prices in the country.



According to them, the increase in the prices of petroleum products is affecting their business hence must be reversed.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the National Union of Cargo Chairman, for the Northern Region, Mr Nurideen said it was agreed that they were to join the strike action but some have defied the agreement to operate and they have also mounted checkpoints on the roads to enforce the directive.



He added that in their effort to ensure absolute adherence to the strike action was been met with some resistance, as 5 of their members were picked up by the police and sent to the Lamanshegu police station.



Mr. Nurideen said they are yet to speak to the police officials, at the lamanshegu police station so they could bail those of their colleagues arrested.



Alhaji Nashiru, a cargo driver in Tamale, also lamented about the high cost of petroleum products in the country, which according to him has made it difficult for them to make profits anymore in their operations.





Alhaji Nashiru indicated that from Tamale to Kumasi, he used to consume Gh¢800 fuel but today the same amount can not suffice him on the same journey.



He, therefore, called on the government to listen to their cry and reduce the fuel price for them.



Mr. Kamil another cargo driver in Tamale has similarly bemoaned the situation and called on the government to intervene to reduce the fuel price for them.



Meanwhile, Mariam Yusif, a resident of Tamale complained that the situation is not only affecting the drivers, as she had to walk 5 kilometers today to her destination due to the effect of the strike action which commenced this morning.