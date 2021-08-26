0
Cargo truck involved in an accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Accident Gomoa2 File Photo: The accident involved a single cargo truck vehicle

There was an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Densusu near Apedwa junction on Wednesday August 25.

The accident involved a single cargo truck vehicle.

The Police visited the scene to direct and control traffic.

