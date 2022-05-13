0
Menu
News

Cargo truck loaded with crates of eggs gutted by fire on Accra – Nsawam road

Cargo Truck Gutted By Fire At Achimota Nsawam Road The Cargo Truck gutted by fire

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cause of fire yet to be revealed

Fire Service personnel battle to douse fire

Security personnel step up to prevent further gridlock on Achimota-Nsawam road

A cargo truck fully loaded with crates of eggs was on Thursday night (May 12) gutted by fire on the Accra-Nsawam road leading to heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

According to reports, security personnel available on-site moved in to prevent other vehicles from joining the gridlock.

The Ghana National Fire Service indicated in a statement that the incident occurred near the Ofankor barrier.

It however noted that its firefighters were on the grounds to douse the blazing fire as two fire tenders were deployed bringing the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is unknown as the Fire Service is yet to provide an update on the situation.

No casualties were reported.

Read the earlier statement from the Fire Service:

A raging fire has gutted a cargo truck fully loaded with eggs on the main Accra – Nsawam road near Ofankor barrier.

Firefighters are busily battling the raging fire at the scene.

The unfortunate fire incident has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on the main and outer roads leading to Nsawam.

Commuters and vehicles locked up on the affected stretch of the main and outer roads are implored to exercise patience as Firefighters work assiduously to bring the situation under control.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars