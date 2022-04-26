1
Menu
News

Cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods catches fire on N1

Cargo With Explosive Item Cargo with explosive items

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police say it has managed to prevent the vehicle from exploding

Third accident occurs on N1 in less than a week

Police urge drivers heading towards Accra on N1 to drive carefully

The Ghana Police service has disclosed that a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods caught fire on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1).

According to the Police, its personnel and officers of the Ghana National Fire Service have managed to prevent the fire from causing an explosion.

The police, in a post shared on its Facebook page on May 26, 2022, indicated that it is putting measures in place to move the car to safety.

It added that the incident has impeded the flow of traffic on the N1 for vehicles heading towards Accra.

“There is a traffic build-up on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) due to a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods which caught fire on the motorway.

“However, the Ghana National Fire Service and Police personnel have doused the fire. A recovery vehicle is also on standby to tow the cargo truck to safety,” the post by the police read.

This will be the second time in less than a week an accident has occurred on the N1.

On April 23, two accidents were recorded on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) involving vehicles heading towards Accra, between Adjeikojo and Abattoir.

The accident involved a saloon car and an articulated truck, and a single roll-over rigid truck.

Pictures shared by the police show the rigid truck completed somersaulted with the container it was carrying lying beside it.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
Five Ghanaian footballers who are still rich after active football
Why Didier Drogba lost Ivory Coast FA presidential elections
Azumah Nelson joins Ike Quartey's criticism of Gameboy Tagoe
Related Articles: