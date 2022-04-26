Cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods catches fire on N1

Cargo with explosive items

Police say it has managed to prevent the vehicle from exploding

Third accident occurs on N1 in less than a week



Police urge drivers heading towards Accra on N1 to drive carefully



The Ghana Police service has disclosed that a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods caught fire on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1).



According to the Police, its personnel and officers of the Ghana National Fire Service have managed to prevent the fire from causing an explosion.



The police, in a post shared on its Facebook page on May 26, 2022, indicated that it is putting measures in place to move the car to safety.



It added that the incident has impeded the flow of traffic on the N1 for vehicles heading towards Accra.

“There is a traffic build-up on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) due to a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods which caught fire on the motorway.



“However, the Ghana National Fire Service and Police personnel have doused the fire. A recovery vehicle is also on standby to tow the cargo truck to safety,” the post by the police read.



This will be the second time in less than a week an accident has occurred on the N1.



On April 23, two accidents were recorded on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) involving vehicles heading towards Accra, between Adjeikojo and Abattoir.



The accident involved a saloon car and an articulated truck, and a single roll-over rigid truck.



Pictures shared by the police show the rigid truck completed somersaulted with the container it was carrying lying beside it.