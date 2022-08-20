0
Carpenter, 50, attempts suicide, slashes manhood

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

A 50-year-old carpenter who attempted suicide and slashed his manhood is going through excruciating pains at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital in the Bono Region, hospital, officials have confirmed.

A nurse on duty at the hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on condition of anonymity that the carpenter, only known as Owusu, was in critical condition.

The GNA learnt that Owusu, popularly known as ‘Aboano’ suspected his wife of infidelity and attempted to end his life when he slashed his penis with a sharp knife on his farm at Koraso in the Berekum Municipality.

“Because he could not withstand the pains, Owusu screamed for help and some farmers around rescued and sent him to the hospital,” Mr. Yaw Abaa, the Assemblyman for Koraso Electoral Area indicated.

The incident happened around 1100 hours on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

