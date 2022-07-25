Carpenter remanded for causing harm to farmer

Daniel Addo, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm

Source: GNA

The District Magistrate Court at Enchi has remanded a carpenter into prison custody, for causing harm to a farmer at Asafoakye, in the Aowin Municipality.

Daniel Addo, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm.



Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court presided over by Mr Eric BaahBoateng that Ms. Alice Nyarko, the complainant, lived in the same vicinity as the accused at Asafoakye.



The prosecution said that on June 17, 2020, the complainant’s daughter, Millicent Nyarko, and her cousin, Emma, visited a barber’s salon for a haircut.



Insp Agyare said on arrival at the saloon, Bukari referred to Emma as Millicent’s fiancée, adding that Emma did not take kindly to the statement and informed the complainant as soon as they went home.

The prosecution said the complainant went to the saloon to explain to Bukari that her daughter and Emma were not in love, but the accused started insulting the complainant.



InspmAgyare said the complainant did not utter a word and left, but the accused’s mother, Aunt Ama, visited MsNyarko in the house to enquire about what transpired between her and the son.



The prosecution said while the complainant was explaining the incident to Addo’s mother, Addo hit her head with a stick, and she was rushed to Yiwabre clinic for treatment.



Insp Agyare said the complainant, after recovering, made a report to the police, but the accused fled the town but was later arrested.