Carpenter sentenced to 20-years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl

File photo: Man jailed for defilement

48-year-old man defiles girl with special condition in Peki

Mother catches man defiling her 12-year-old daughter



48-year-old man pleads guilty to defiling the victim



A 48-year-old carpenter, Sampson Dei, has been sentenced to 20-years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl with a special condition at Peki-Blengo in the Volta Region.



According to the prosecutor of the case, Inspector Henry Doku, Sampson Dei was caught committing the crime on Sunday, March 20, 2022 by the mother of the victim, citinewsroom.com reports

He said that the accused person frequently visits the victim, who was a hydrocephalus patient and cannot talk or walk on her own.



Sampson Dei was arrested by the police in Peki and was arraigned before the Kpando Circuit Court on March 24, 2022, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.



The presiding judge, His Lordship Francis Asong Obuajo, said that the 20 years prison term was given to Dei because he showed remorse for the crime he committed.