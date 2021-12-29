Carrie dedicates Christmas single to deceased niece

Source: Caroline Gyamera-Tawiah

Caroline Owusu Asamoah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and communication strategist known professionally as Carrie Asamoah, released a special Christmas single titled 'What Christmas is all about' this holiday season.

In an exclusive interview with myghanadaily.com, Carrie Asamoah dedicated the long-awaited single, "What Christmas is all about” to the memory of her baby niece, Christabel, whom they lost after a failed surgery.



The upcoming musician stated that she felt led to release the song in order to educate people about the true meaning of the holiday season, particularly regarding Jesus.



Despite the fact that people celebrate the end of the year and look forward to the new year, Carrie believes Christians should seize the opportunity to share Christ with everyone.

The song is available on all music streaming platforms.



Listen to the full music here:



