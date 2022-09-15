0
News

Case of Aisha Huang, 3 others adjourned to Sept. 27, all accused denied bail

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 14 At 12.47.04 PM.jpeg Aisha Huang displays her passport after her rearrest

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, and three other accused persons have been denied bail despite passionate appeal by their lawyer, Nkrabea Effa Dartey.

The 47-year-old Chinese woman and her accomplices are standing trial over charges of illegal mining and purchase of mineral in Ghana.

The presiding judge, Samuel Bright Acquah granted the appeal by prosecutors to keep the suspects on remand to allow for more investigations.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, 27th September.

