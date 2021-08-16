Case of alleged murderer of Lilian Dedjoe adjourned to September 13

The accused person (Prince Charles Dedjoe) has since been granted bail by the High Court in Accra

The Madina District Court has adjourned the case of the Republic versus Prince Charles Dedjoe, the man held for the murder of his wife to September 13, 2021.

This was after the Prosecution led by Chief inspector Sophia Adamua told the court that they are still waiting for the advice of the Attorney General on the case docket.



Prince Charles Dedjoe, a Business Executive is alleged to have murdered his wife Lillian Dedjoe at East Legon in Accra.



The accused person has since been granted bail by the High Court in Accra.



In court on Monday, August 16, when the case was called the prosecutor said she was hopeful that by the next adjourned date the advice would have come from the AG’s office since the case is about murder.



The accused person who has been granted bail was present in the company of his lawyer Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dateh.

The case was called before a relieving Magistrate Her Worship Ms. Susana Nakotey because the substantive Magistrate is said to be on leave.



Defense Counsel Mr. Effah Dateh said as they await the advice of the AG and the substantive Magistrate on leave, he prayed the court to be adjourned to September 27.



But the court instead, adjourned the matter to September 13, 2021.



Prosecution prior to the court adjourning the case said they had filed a motion but was yet to find out what the motion is about.



Defense Counsel said he was not aware of the said motion and has not been served with any motion yet.