Case of unlawful damage against Owusu Bempah adjourned to Nov. 29

General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Owusu Bempah

Circuit Court 2 presided over by Her Honour Mrs Rosemond Baah Torsu has adjourned the case in which Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is standing trial for allegedly causing harm to police officers to November 29, 2021.

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International together with Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum all pleaded not guilty to two charges each of Abetment to cause harm and unlawful damage.



They were granted GHc100,000 bail each with a surety to justify.



In court on Monday, when the case was called for Case Management Conference, the matter was adjourned to November 29, 2021.



This is the second time in a week that Owusu Bempah was appearing in court.



He was together with six other persons charged for threat of death on Patricia Asiedua Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa.

They all pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Detective Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey were that the complainants are police personnel stationed at the intelligence unit of the Ghana Police Service at Police Headquarters.



According to the prosecutor, the first accused person (Rev Owusu Bempah) is the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International while second, third and fourth accused persons are members of the Church.



He told the court that, on September 9, 2021, the first accused including some members of his church including one Mensah Ofori an associate pastor of the first accused person beseeched the premises of Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa and threatened to kill her which video went viral on social media.

He said, on September 12, the police identified some of the young men including the said Mensah Ofori and Bright Berchie as among the two people in the viral video threatening the complainant and brandishing a pistol.



He said the Complainants (Police personnel) onboard Toyota Corolla with registration number NR9602-20 visited the church of first accused at Sakaman after the Church had closed service to arrest Mensah Ofori and Bright Adu Berchie.



Hr said, another team of plainclothes policemen had arrested Mensah Ofori to the Dansoman Police station and detained him.



Chief Inspector Terkpetey said the first accused upon seeing the police personnel ordered his church members to beat and kill them.



“He further ordered his church members to march to Dansoman police station to free Mensah Ofori.

“Some of the church members among whom were the second, third and fourth accused set upon the police and beat them up amidst firing of gunshot, disarmed the police of two service rifles and vandalised the Toyota corolla saloon car.”



According to him, four police officers were injured and were admitted at the police hospital for treatment.



“On September 14, the policemen were discharged for them to report himself periodically for review.



“Investigations also led to the retrieval of one of the service weapons from a church member,” he explained.



He said, “a second weapon was also retrieved through the help of the station officer of the Dansoman police.

After Investigations, the accused persons were charged and arraigned before the court.