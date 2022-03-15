Cases against Sosu, Funny Face, Mensah Thompson, Bobie Ansah, others adjourned to April 25

The cases against the four are at various stages of trial

Bobie Ansah charged for publication of false news

Madina MP standing trial for demo



ASEPA boss charged over claims on presidential jet



A number of trial cases currently before the Kaneshie Magistrate Court have been adjourned to Friday, April 25, 2022.



The adjourned cases include the trials of Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu; Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson; actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, aka Funny Face; as well as broadcast journalist, Bobie Ansah.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the adjournment of the four cases which are at various stages of trial is due to the absence of the presiding judge, Isaac Oheneba-Kuffour.



According to the report, the judge who is currently attending a professional course was unavailable for sitting when the cases were called on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Francis-Xavier Sosu is standing trial at the court on charges of obstruction of public way, causing damage to other road users and unlawful damage.



The Madina MP who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges is alleged to have led his constituents to conduct a violent demonstration of poor condition state of roads.



The MP has been on self-recognizance bail following his arraignment.



Funny Face has been charged for threatening the life of the mother of his twin daughters and also threatening to commit suicide.



The Kaneshie Magistrate court had earlier committed him to a medical facility to undergo mental treatment but he was later granted a bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 by the court.



A journalist with Accra FM, Bobie Ansah, is also facing two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct at the magistrate court.

His arrest and arraignment follows comments by the broadcaster to the effect that the First and Second Ladies had granted themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of a Rebecca Foundation.



Bobie Ansah has been placed on a GH¢50,000 bail by the court.



Mensah Thompson, who is the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, is also facing charges of two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.



He was charged for alleging that some family members of the president used the presidential jet for shopping in the United Kingdom in December last year.



Mensah Thompson made the claims on his Facebook page in January, which drew a lot of public outcry. He later retracted the allegation and apologised for it after he was not able to prove his statements.