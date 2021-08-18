Cassandra Twum Ampofo honoured as ‘Outstanding Communication Professional of the Year-Public Sector’

Head of Public Relations Unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo

Source: Pamela Boateng, Contributor

Head of the Public Relations Unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, has added another feather in the cap by being adjudged the ‘Outstanding Communication Professional of the Year-Public sector’ at the maiden National Governance & Business Leadership Awards.

The event which took place at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday 13th August 2021, was chaired by Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei.



National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a C-level high-impact, economic empowerment and leadership awards programme developed by RAD Communications, to champion good governance, economic empowerment and job creation in Ghana.



The event sought to celebrate and reward excellent companies, organizations, and individuals across Ghana.



The 2021 NGBL Awards was under the theme: “Leadership and Nation Building: Realities, Challenges and the way forward in Contemporary Ghana.”



Less than a year ago, Ms. Ampofo was adjudged the ‘Communications Personality of the Year’ at the National Communications Award 2020.



PROFILE

With over 11years of experience in Media Relations, Crisis Communication, Employee and Industrial Relations, Customer Service, Stakeholder Engagement, and Corporate Affairs, Cassandra Twum Ampofo is a formidable force in the Communications industry.



She is currently the head of the PR Unit for the Ghana Education Service; a public sector agency with the largest employee workforce in Ghana.



Ms. Twum Ampofo is touted as a result-driven communication expert with rich experience in developing and implementing communication strategies and managing PR campaigns. These strategies have improved greatly the brand visibility of the Service through effective communication of Pre-Tertiary Education policies and the establishment of GES’ presence online.



Communication campaigns such as the Double Track and Semester System, Back to School Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) for the World Bank, ‘Right Age Enrolment’ for UNICEF amongst others are some local and international communication strategies spearhead by Ms. Twum Ampofo for the Service.



When not practicing, Cassandra is enthused about teaching upcoming Comms. Professionals, therefore she is also a Part-time Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



She is also one of the voices behind the annual National Independence Anniversary Parades and also one of the MCs for key educational events such as the annual Presidential Awards.

Cassandra is an Accredited Member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR) and also a member of the International Professional Managers Association (IPMA-UK).



She has also been ranked amongst the Top 10 Women in PR for two consecutive years; 2019 and 2020 by Women in PR Ghana.



