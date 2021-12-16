Cassava farmers jubilate over revival of starch factory

The reopening of the factory would inure to the benefits of the farmers at Ayensu

Source: GNA

Cassava farmers in the Central Region have heaved a sigh of relief over the restoration of the Ayensu Starch Company.

The farmers, who are in a jubilant mood, expressed joy over the development, saying the reopening of the factory would inure to their benefits and help boost the local economy.



"It presents us with the much needed guaranteed market to safeguard our livelihoods," they said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the farmers said the company was a source of motivation to work harder, knowing that they would be able to recoup their investments.



The Ayensu Starch Factory, expected to produce 60 metric tonnes of food-grade tapioca starch daily, is currently undergoing a test run to start full operation in January 2022.



With an estimated annual expenditure of at least GHS25 million on raw materials alone, the facility is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs in the rural economy.

“We are very excited because when cassava is in season, they will help us. We are unable to make the right sales when we take it to the market. But if we bring it here, we will get paid regardless of how long it takes,” a cassava farmer from Agona Kwanyako, Madam Gifty Koomson said.



She, however, complained about the price the company was offering for a ton of cassava, saying it was a little too low and appealed for upward adjustment.



“Farming is very difficult and agrochemicals have become very expensive nowadays, with transportation alone costing GHS200 because of the high cost of fuel," she noted.



Another farmer, Emmanuel Agomadzi, said he nearly lost hope in farming but had now been inspired to work harder.



He said he sold his produce to the local market at very cheap prices because he could not afford to let them go to waste.

“Today, we have hope that after the hard work, the factory will buy and we are very happy about that,” he said.



A 64-year-old farmer, Johnson Zonu, said he was happy because buyers would no longer abscond with their monies.



“The factory will not give us stories," he added.