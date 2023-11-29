‘Castrate me if Jakpa Palace sees any renovation under Bawumia’ - NDC’s Savannah communication officer

NDC's communication officer of the Savannah Region, R.A. Jalil

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication officer for the Savannah Region, R.A. Jalil, has declared to submit himself to the Jakpa Palace for castration if the Palace sees any renovation under Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said, “I will willy-nilly submit my humble self to the Jakpa palace for castration if the Jakpa palace sees any renovation under Bawumia. I’m daring Bawumia to prove me wrong on this."



His statements were conveyed in a press release dated November 23, 2023, made available to Bole-based Nkilgi FM.



The Savannah Region NDC Communications Officer, in the statement, listed a number of failed promises of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said, “Firstly, the Vice President promised to deliver to the Na-Yiri Naa Bohagu Mahama Abdulai Sheriga a befitting traveling car and hasn’t delivered since assuming office. It’s on record that the Na-Yiri snubbed him on his recent visit to the palace because of the failed promise.



“Also, on September 23, 2020, a sod was cut by the vice president at the Damongo town park for the construction of the Savannah regional house of chiefs building. Till now zero work has been done on it”.

Still on the promises, R.A. Jalil further said that on October 2, 2022, the Vice President promised the king of Dagbon Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the dualization of Yendi township roads but the king is yet to see the development.



"The Vice-President Bawumia promised the paramount chief of the Wungu traditional area, Wun-Naa Zoori Alhaji Saaka Sulemana, to complete a road project started by John Mahama but could not, and his palace became a forbidden area for him."



“And on 17th December 2019, A sod was cut by the vice President for the construction of a 35 million Ghana Cedis watermelon processing factory in Walewale for the people of Mamprugu. Four (4) years down the lane, he could only deliver a pavilion”, he said.



"On May 17, 2018, the Vice President visited the overlord and king of the Mamprusi people, Na-Yiri, and promised to give his palace a facelift. It’s been five solid years and the palace is yet to see the light of that promise."



"There are an uncountable number of his lofty promises to our Chiefs that are yet to be delivered by him Vice President Bawumia) and his failed government”, he added.

R.A. Jalil further said that Mahamudu Bawumia, who had just been elected as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), took his "thank you" tour to the Jakpa Palace on Monday, November 20, 2023, after he had hopped from one palace to the other, to lure people into believing his trademarked lies and empty promises.



He said the NDC in the Savannah Region has noticed that Dr. Bawumia conveniently dodged the 10 basic questions put before him a few days ago and typical of his style of deception, chose to promise the Yagbonwura Jirah Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) a renovated palace.



“Before Gonjaland gets deceived again, please permit me to refresh our minds on the lists of failed promises from Bawumia to some prominent chiefs of the North, starting with the overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, where Bawumia hails from.



R.A Jalil further disclosed that; “former President John Dramani Mahama has presented to Jirah the Overlord of Gonja Kingdom an architectural design of a befitting Palace to be delivered to him (Yagbonwura) after being elected as President”, he said.