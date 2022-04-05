Castrate those men - GIJ ladies react bitterly to defilement of 10-year-old class 3 pupil

A student of GIJ expressing her disgust

Some ladies of the Ghana Institute of Journalism have suggested a castration sentence for the 4 grown men who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl at Ebura Adumfa in the Ebura Aseibu Kwamankese district, Central region.

In a conversation on the GIJ campus with a freelance blogger and an online student journalist Isaac Donkor Distinguished, some angry GIJ ladies condemned the act thereby pleading with the judiciary to level harsher punishments such as castrating any man who rapes or defiles a lady so they will not go back to such activities and also serve a deterrent to those who are in such bad behavior



“Castrate such men, they don’t deserve to have feelings anymore. That will even serve as an example to those who are planning on raping or defiling ladies.”



Background report



According to a report by GHONE News on Monday, April 4, 2022, 4 men are alleged to have defiled a 10-year-old class 3 pupil at Abura Edumfa in the Abura Aseibu Kwamankese district, central region.

According to a report by the central regional GHONE correspondent, the little girl confessed that four Men, 39-year-old Yaw Raga, 63-year-old Ofa Yaw, and two others continuously defiled her and cautioned her not to disclose it to anyone.



Due to the sexual assault, the girl is in pain while walking and even battling with her life at the moment.



“They dragged me into the room defiled me and cautioned me not to disclose it to anybody, I kept it to myself because I feared they will harm me.” Said the victim.



According to the same report, the girl has been facing stigmatization from her peers after the incident