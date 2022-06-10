Caterers strike: GHC881m approved by Parliament for GSFP - Dr. Clement Apaak

NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South constituency and the deputy ranking member on the Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak, has disclosed that a total of Ghc 881 million has been approved by Parliament to be paid to caterers of the School Feeding Programme.

According to him, the amount was captured in this year's budget which was presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he could understand why School Feeding caterers will still be on strike over unpaid allowances.



"This government seems to have lost its direction and focus, because how can School Feeding caterers be crying over unpaid allowances when indeed Parliament has approved monies to be paid to them to enable them to cook for school children?



"I think the Finance Minister should be brought back to parliament to explain to us why the money has not been released to pay the school feeding caterers," he said.



He maintained that President Akufo-Addo does not care about Ghanaians again as he is engaged in a self-gratification exercise.



"How can you dole out such a huge amount of money for the building of a cathedral when you can not even provide for school children."

According to him, Ghanaians are suffering and it clearly looks like the government is not concerned about the hardship his poor leadership style has brought on the citizenry.



"Any serious government may have either resigned or have sacked the underperforming Finance Minister," he added.



Strike Action



Many schoolchildren across the country can not enjoy their daily hot meal, following a strike action by caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).



Members of the School Feeding Caterers Association have begun an indefinite suspension over unpaid arrears and inadequate feeding grants.



They vowed to continue the boycott until their concerns were addressed.

The caterers want government to increase the current daily feeding grant from 97Gp to GH¢3 per child.



According to the caterers, given the current economic situation of the country, which had led to escalating food prices, the 97Gp per child allocation was insufficient to provide quality food for the school children.



Watch video below:



