Caterers who do not cook will face dire consequences – GSFP bares teeth

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), has issued a stern warning to caterers who are reneging on their contractual agreement with the programme to cook nutritious meals for selected public basic schools every school-going day.

According to the GSFP, even the “perceived delay” in paying caterers is not enough grounds for them to punish innocent children by way of starving them.



A statement issued by the pro-poor programme on Friday noted: “The attention of the Ghana School Feeding Programme has been drawn to series of reports affirming that some Caterers in some schools across the country have not been cooking for the pupils for a number of days.



“The conduct of those caterers amounts to a violation of the contract agreement they have with GSFP.”



GSFP was emphatic that caterers who did not cook would not be paid.



Below is the full statement:

The Ghana School Feeding Programme would want to commend all caterers of the programme nationwide for their patience over the perceived delay in the payment of their first term arrears, and their dedication towards their obligation of providing a daily meal for our school children across the 260 districts.



We would want to assure the caterers that the processes leading to the first term payment of their arrears have advanced, and we would settle them as soon as possible.



However, the attention of the Ghana School Feeding Programme has been drawn to series of reports affirming that some Caterers in some schools across the country have not been cooking for the pupils for a number of days.



The conduct of those caterers amounts to a violation of the contract agreement they have with GSFP.



It must be stated that Caterers who have refused to cook for the children would suffer deductions in their payment for all the non-cooking days.

Per the contract agreement, caterers are supposed to pre-finance the cooking services for a whole term or more. We, therefore, urge our caterers to strictly adhere to their contractual obligations with the Ghana School Feeding Programme.



Management would want to thank all caterers especially those who faithfully discharged their duties throughout the second term in spite of the delay in the payment of the first term arrears.



Signed



Siiba Alfa



Head of Public Relations