Cathedral Contribution: Go out and donate to honour God – Akpaloo orders LPG members

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

While some Ghanaians strongly disagree with the appeal to donate to help build National Cathedral, members of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have been directed to contribute to help the government put up the infamous religious edifice.

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party (LPG) Mr. Kofi Akpaloo who sees nothing wrong in contributing following an appeal by the finance minister has taken a step to release funds to support it.



“I am personally doing 100 every month for every three months. It is not bad so I am urging all LPG members and my supporters to follow suit. I am Christian and will support every move to honour God”, Mr. Kofi Akploo disclosed on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The LPG founder spoke to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta’s initiative, dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into “no amount is too small” towards the building of the National Cathedral during the Mid-Year Budget Review reading.



According to the businessman cum politician, the amount government is asking the people to donate is woefully inadequate which should not be the justification to subject the President to public ridicule.

The building of the Cathedral is a subject that sharply divides opinions in Ghana but the finance minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



“GH¢100 a month is something that shouldn’t be a source of worry to most of us and Christians in the country. …if you don’t have money, you can use your skills and knowledge to help the government to build it as David in the Bible did”, Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo suggested during a panel discussion.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said in his speech.