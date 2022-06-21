Cathedral brouhaha: I'm pained Duncan Williams, Heward-Mills, others have been roped in - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration for "dragging" some revered men of God into the national cathedral brouhaha.

The construction of the cathedral has been backed by the church with some pastors forming the board and list of trustees.



However, the facility has created lots of controversies in the country with some wondering why the state should fund it.



Sammy Gyamfi reacting to this on Peace FM's "The Platform" program said: "I'm a staunch Christian and growing up we had men of God we really cherished and adored like Archbishop Duncan Williams, Apostle Onyinah, Agyin Asare, Dag Heward-Mills; they're our heroes and they're revered worldwide...I'm pained that Akufo-Addo wants to tarnish their image by dragging them into this whole mess."

"Please don't tarnish their image... leave them out of your chaos...it looks like govt wants to use this national cathedral as a ruse to steal. Christians must not allow govt to smear these men of God otherwise it'll be a dent on Christianity," he added.



