Cathedral donation: Ofori-Atta needs fundraising lessons from 'Our Day' boy - Sam George mocks

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has joked that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should seek counsel from Oswald, the nine-year-old boy who became an internet sensation for his ‘Our Day’ petition to his mother over how he (the Minister) can raise funds for the National Cathedral project.



Sam George in a tweet mocked that Oswald ostensibly had raised more donations for his Our Day celebrations and asked him to teach Ken Ofori-Atta how he managed to pull it off.



“Right now #Oswald is leading the Finance Minister with his donations received. Maybe he needs to show KOA (Ken Ofori-Atta) how it is done,” he said.

Sam George’s comment follows an appeal by the Minister to Ghanaians to donate at least GH¢100 monthly towards the completion of the project.



Providing an update on the construction of the National Cathedral during the delivery of the Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said government is hopeful of completing it in 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.



“This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative, the GH¢100 a month also dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua, will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral”.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr Speaker and all the members of this house to join in the GH₵100 a month initiative,” he added.