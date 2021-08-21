Catherine Afeku was not truthful over GHC200k Kundum cash - Axim chiefs

Former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts Madam Catherine Afeku

Source: Philip Essian, Contributor

Former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts Madam Catherine Afeku has for the has been accused of pedddling falsehood with her claim that the GHC200,000 Kundum Festival cash were mainly meant for the chiefs and people of Axim, Nsein and Nkroful in the Ellembelle District and not Axim alone.

The Auditor General's report cited her for financial malfeasance over the misapplication of the Gh 200,000 Marine Drive cash which were diverted for the Kundum Festival Celebration.



The former Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro made this contraction on an Accra based Citi fm in response to a release by the Axim annual Kundum Planning and Organising committee for disassociating itself from expenditure of Gh 200,000 irregularities cited by the Auditor General's report for the period of 1-9 September, 2018.



Accordingly to Madam Catherine Afeku, the monies were rather used to pay artists or musicians who performed during the Kundum Festival Celebration not for Axim alone but also for Nsein and Nkroful Kundum celebrations.



But in a rebuttal to her claims, Chairman for the Axim annual Kundum Planning and Organising committee, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa posited that the Auditor General's report for the period under review were solely for the Axim Kundum Festival Celebration and not Nsein and Nkroful as revealed by Hon Catherine Afeku, adding she was lying and must not be taken as a serious person.

"It is false for madam Afeku to make claims the monies were expended on Nsein, Nkroful and Axim, the people of Axim are the first to celebrate their Kundum before others in the Nzema enclave and her assertion is not true; the Auditor General's report explicitly cited September 1-9 as the period for the expenditures and that was when we the people of Axim had our celebration so where from Nsein and Nkroful coming in?" he quizzed on Citi FM last friday night.



Madam Catherine Afeku also maintained that Awulae Attibrukusu III Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and his chiefs werw aware of the Gh 200, 000 expenditure and even thanked her for her expenses on the kundum, an assertion which was proved as a blatant lie, she should come clean and tell the people of Ghana how she dished out those monies rarher than telling lies that we the chiefs are aware, we are very shocked with her revelation, he added.



“We only received Gh 7000 from madam Afeku and anything apart from the official donation is not known to we the chiefs of Axim and she must give vivid account of what the Auditor General has cited her for,” Nana Osei Nkwantabisa stressed.