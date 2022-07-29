Catholic Bishop of Accra meets and prays with Nduom

Dr Nduom (Right) and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie (Left)

The Chief Executive of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom on Friday, July 22, 2022, paid a visit to the Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra.

The courtesy call on the clergyman was to among other things discuss the CEO’s faith, the need to stick to Catholic teachings and principles and the gift of forgiveness.



They prayed together and at the end, Dr Nduom asked for special prayers and blessings noting that he knows even in times of trouble, he has received the restoration of health.



With regards to business, he noted that he cannot judge the actions of others; in the end, everyone must account to God the Highest for what they did for or against their brothers and sisters.

Dr Nduom also prayed for good health and strength for the Archbishop and asked him to send his gratitude to the many bishops and priests who have been in touch in his difficult times to give him words of encouragement including Bishops Afrifa, Sarpong, Buckle and Nketsia and Reverend Father Gym and Monsignor Myers.



He informed the Archbishop of his return to the USA and his uncertainties about when he would be back, but would most certainly be back to pay another call on him whenever he returns to Ghana.



Dr Nduom while in Ghana worships at the St. Joseph’s Minor Basilica in Elmina and the Christ the King Church in Accra. His family have also built the Holy Family Chapel in Elmina.