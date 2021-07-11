Catholic Bishop of Yendi calls for decent discussions on radio

Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi- Nai, the Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese

Source: GNA

Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, the Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese has called on politicians and the youth in Yendi to hold decent discussions on radio stations to safeguard peace in Yendi.

Bishop Boi-Nai who made the call when he delivered an address during Sahel Peace initiative's (SPI) peace forum for stakeholders at St. Martins Pastoral Centre at Sunson in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.



He said before the 2020 elections Sharing Education and Learning for Life (SELL) Programme Ghana and Catholic Relief Service (CRS) always supported a lot of the peace progrmmes in the area.



Bishop Boi-Nai said in order to create jobs, their voices must be heard in advocating peace for investors to invest and create employment for the youth.



He appealed to the government to send tractors to Yendi for the youth to be engaged in farming as they had fertile lands for farming and urged SELL and CRS to support Yendi Peace Centre that was campaigning for peace since 2006 to intensify on its prgrammes by forming peace clubs in institutions in the area.



Mr. Vincent Agyei, Executive Team Leader, SELL Programme Ghana said the peace forum was part of Catholic Relief Services initiative which was organized in collaboration with SELL Programme Ghana.



She said the purpose of the forum was to bring together the 53 key stakeholders from Yendi Municipality in peace building together for them to review activities that were undertaking and to look at the way forward and action plans for the next year.

He reminded them that the whole of West African Sub-Region it was only Ghana that had not realized war and it was necessary for them to organize peace programmes in every physical year in order to preach peace, earmarking Damango, Navrongo, Bolgatanga and Wa for similar programmes.



Chief Superintendent Richardson Kumeko the Yendi Police Divisional Commander touching on key happenings in Yendi relating to peace said the Police alone could not make peace, and announced that the youth around the world were aggressive because they lacked a lot of things.



He called on the public to expose drug abusers and advised them to inform the Senior Police Officers about such criminals if they feel their identity would be disclosed by Junior Officers.



He said at times opinion leaders interfered in the Police work especially when suspects were arrested the opinion leaders want them to be released from cells which do not help them in their work.



Participants called on the Police to intensify their night patrols within some of the roads operated by armed robbers within the eastern corridor and a police barrier should be created at Sunson-Chereponi road which was one of the robbery prone areas.



A short play on sustainable peace in Yendi and its environs to prevent the introduction of violent extremism was displayed by Lahibali Theater Art of Yendi for the participants to carry home to educate their people.