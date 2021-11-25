Catholic Bishops Conference rolls out 5-year sanitation programme

Some dignitaries at the launch

A five-year programme to tackle environmental challenges across the country has been launched by the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC).

The programme which was held on Wednesday would see parishes across the country plant trees, fight noise pollution and clear filth in communities.



According to Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, the project will address the looming environmental, social, economic, public health and climate change challenges that had engulfed the world, particularly developing countries.



The project which has been dubbed, Laudato Si Action Programme (LSAP), translates in Italian as praising God and a call to action for all Catholic dioceses and is supported by the Caritas Korea and Caritas Ghana.



“The plan truly presents an integrated approach to human development — spiritual, economic, social and psychological,” Apostolic Nuncio said.



Most Rev. Jagodzinski who also affirmed his support for the project called for the implementation of a system for better coordination and management.

Father Henry Akabiam, the Secretary-General of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), intimated that “we must take action and clean the gutters because they are necessary for healthy living”.



The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, said the GCBC will collaborate with other religious bodies to make the sanitation programme a success.



He also noted that the project was in line to sustain the annual tree planting by the catholic church and also forms part of Pope Francis’ seven-year Laudato Si action.



