Catholic Bishops: We’ve never been silent on corruption

Catholic bishops have often met with government to discuss critical national issues

The Bishop of Keta-Akatsi, Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, has responded to accusations that Catholic Bishops are not criticizing the New Patriotic Party-government as it did to the previous regime, terming the critics “ignorant’.

According to him, the Catholic Bishops have been engaging government off the media.



“When they were asking where are the Bishops, I think these things come very often. We heard it, people were saying that they have thrown Daniel Yaw Domelevo away and we want to prosecute him. I say this is out of ignorance.



"We have been to the President about two times on Domelevo’s behalf and the reporters were there, but we told them to go out because this was behind closed doors and we enumerated all the things we heard,” he said.



He continued that,”Catholic Bishops do not come to the media just to speak, because the effect of what you speak in the media now doesn’t not change the real situation.”



He was speaking at a forum organized by the Arrupe Jesuit Institute and the Catholic Professional Guild, on the theme “Combatting the Virus of Corruption in Our Country: My Commitment as A Christian Professional”.

It featured many anti-corruption campaigners including Christian leaders and the immediate Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, who couldn’t make clear submissions to the Audience due to challenges with internet.



A Chartered Accountant and the CEO of Dalex Finance Limited, Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, said the effects of corruption on the development of Ghana cannot be underestimated, therefore the need for strict measures to fight it.



“We must put the laws to practice. We are suffering in this country and people are robbing the state, making wealth in just some short time. The laws must work. All we need now is to make the laws work,” he added.



The Executive Director of the National Population Council (NPC), Dr Leticia Appiah, said until we change our mindsets on some cultural beliefs, corruption will continue to exist.



She explained this with the plight some MPs have been going through to meet the demands of their constituents.

“A politician once told me that even though he has three children, he is taking care of three other children. In a second story, a lady MP said, whenever she visits her constituents, she makes appearances at not less than 10 funerals and is expected to make contributions at every single one.



"The question is where are some of the big people who are not so endowed supposed to get the money to meet their expected obligation as MPs and CEOs? How long can they continue to support such needy people who appear to be increasing in numbers by day?” – she explained.



Dr Leticia Appiah added that,”Our African Tradition is good but if we don’t allow our tradition to keep us poor and vulnerable to corruption, dealing with corruption may get more difficult.”