Catholic Bishops' statement has turned into 'political football' - Kweku Baako

Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has warned against politicizing the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference President's comments that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has failed to protect the public purse.

The President's statement have taken a political twist with the governing New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding a heated debate over it.



Speaking at this year's plenary assembly of the Association in Wa on Monday, November 8, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh accused the government of aggravating the poverty situation of the populace.



"Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The expressed commitment of the President of the Republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now. Are those managing the public purse not concerned about waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians? Can this be referred to as irresponsible use of power or the lack of compassion and empathy?



''Those who are entrusted with power that comes from our collective will must know that what they do with that (power) shapes what we all will become in the future," he said.



The NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa says the Bishop's statement lack clarity and focus but former President John Mahama disagrees and, in his reply, has described the NPP's response as an exhibition of "arrogance of power".

“Where are the specifics on that? Some level of clarity at that level is important. It is not about enabling the NDC to come in and spout...we are widening the social net, and we believe we are sending the economy in the right direction...The impact of Covid-19 that we are still riding has affected the cost of living and prices, and many people worldwide have lost their jobs,” Buaben Asamoa stated.



Addressing a durbar of NDC faithful at Ashaiman, Mr. John Mahama also said, “if they are saying Ghana is hard, do the things that will make things more affordable for the people of Ghana. But that is what we call the arrogance of power".



"They said when the gods want to destroy you, they first make you mad. Because this is madness. The Catholic Bishops have spoken; what is your business holding a press conference against them? Accept criticism in good faith," he added.



Speaking during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kweku Baako decried the direction that the issue is taking.



"It's already become a political football. The political elements have taken charge of what these men of God have said and are now battling over it and the men of God, maybe, they should come back and be referees. It's unfair."

He called for dispassionate discussions of the matter saying, "we can look at what they have said dispassionately and as I indicated, you can say all that they said was completely true or negative. You can say that. They said prices of goods are rising, isn't it? It's a fact. Is that not true? It's true".



"2024, it won't take one person or one organization to determine how this country moves forward and who wins government," he emphasized.



