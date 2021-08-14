Catholic Church failed Domelevo – Catholic Priest bemoans

Reverend Fr. Ebenezer Hanson, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has noted that the Church failed to defend its son and former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo.

He observed that the Church should have stood up against the humiliation and embarrassment he was subjected to by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government before he was hounded out of office.



Rev. Fr. Ebenezer Hanson said he blames the Church’s silence on the matter of fear because that was the very time Domelevo who was on a good cause should have been defended.



In a video that has been published on Youtube, the Father is quoted to have said “As a Catholic, you can’t be afraid. Catholic priest, you can’t be afraid. Catholic Bishop, you can’t be afraid. No, it is guilt that is inflicting us. If that wasn’t the case, our own Domelevo, a Catholic won’t be doing good by protecting the public purse and we won’t support him”.

He added “I am sure if Domelevo decides to come and audit the Church for free from NCS to the parishes, he would be even “killed” before he starts work. It’s true. Maybe that’s why we couldn’t fight for him because he is our own son. Even if he wasn’t a Catholic and was doing good, we needed to support him. Christ said whoever witnesses before men about me, I shall be his witness before my father”.



Daniel Domelevo, Ghana’s former Auditor-General retired from active service a day after he resumed his long leave. This generated several conversations on social media.



