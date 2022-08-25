Cattle owners given one-week ultimatum to move cattle out of Adoe

74 cattle have been killed by the angry residents

Cattle owners at Adoe in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have been given a one-week ultimatum by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to move their cattle out of the area.

The Regional Security Council has therefore set up a task force with a mandate to enforce the directive from Monday, August 29, 2022, and to shoot to kill any cattle located in the community after the one-week ultimatum.



The move forms part of REGSEC’s decision to flush out all cattle located in Adoe and other communities in order to preserve forest reserves and protect farms in the region.



According to the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, REGSEC is concerned about the wanton destruction of people’s farms, properties and forest reserves.



“It is unacceptable to allow cattle to destroy the farms, properties of people and forest reserves so we have issued a one-week ultimatum to the them to vacate their animals. From next week, a task force put in place for that purpose will flush out all cattle located in such places”.

The directive by REGSEC comes barely a week after some irate youth in Adoe allegedly gunned down several cattle.



An official headcount by the cattle owners puts the number of cattle killed at 74, each worth GHC7,000 and amounting to GHC518,000.



In a related development, REGSEC has directed the police to immediately investigate the circumstances behind the killing of the cattle.