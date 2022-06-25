2
Menu
News

Cattle take over some major streets in Accra

Cattle.jpeg File photo of cattle

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Efforts to make the national capital, Accra, the cleanest city in Africa are being thwarted by the invasion of some principal streets and areas by cattle.

On June 24, 2022, Richard Obeng Bediako captured some of the stray animals roaming.

In the video, a cow is spotted moving with cars in the middle of the road as if it is also a vehicle.

Observation has revealed the invasion by herds of cattle of the central business district.

It is particularly common on the Abeka Junction, Achimota stretch.

This area between Abeka Junction to Achimota where this embarrassing incident took place is considered as one of the Prestigious areas in the National capital since it hosts many big Institutions and luxurious hotels in the country.

The most worrying aspect was that there were no herdsmen herding the cattle.

If such situations continue without effective checks and control, then clearly the country will miss the target of making the city the cleanest in Africa.

Watch full video here:

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Related Articles: