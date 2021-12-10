Cause of death of final year student inconclusive - Valley View University

The deceased

Family and management of the Valley View University have debunked reports that a student who died on their Oyibi campus committed suicide.

There were publications that a 24-year old final year student named Peniel Dennis Ojuka had committed suicide after failing to rewrite his trailed courses.



He was said to have suffered depression as a result of not getting an opportunity to resit his exams.



But in a letter signed by the Director of University Relations of Valley View University, Kwajo Ansah-Adu, the cause of the student's death is unknown, therefore all publications about his suicide are falsehood and should be ignored.



They also denied reports that said student had died because of his trailed courses.



''We state clearly that such claims are speculative and therefore detrimental to the image of the family of the deceased, and also to Valley View University. We therefore seek to establish the following: 1. That the cause of death of the student is still not known, in spite of your publication classifying it as suicide. 2. That Valley View University has in place a system available for students whith trailed courses. Such students are allowed to participate in Re-sit Examinations, the most recent of which was organized from 22nd to 29th November, 2021. 3. There is also an Independent Study policy which affords level 400 students left with just one course (not exceeding three (3) credit hours) the opportunity to meet requirements for graduation'', portions of the letter read.

''Valley View University disassociates itself from the published stories and hereby calls for its retraction, being mindful of its possible effects on the sensibilities of the family of the deceased, as well as the University'', the school authority cautioned.



The bereaved family also, speaking to Peacefmonline, disclosed they are yet to conduct an autopsy to identify the cause of death of their loved one, so calling on the general public not to rely on speculations.








