Cecilia Dapaah Saga: Forgive me if my ‘funeral donation comment’ didn’t sit well with you - Ga West MCE

MCD for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipality, Clement Wilkinson, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his comments related to the theft case at the home of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

In a recent interview, he expressed his regrets and indicated that if his remarks had caused any offence, he is sorry.



It can be recalled that when the news of the theft case in the home of the former minister for sanitation and water resources, Cecilia Dapaah broke, the Ga West MCE was one of the first people to jump to her defence, indicating that the monies that were stolen from were funeral donations that were given to the former minister for safekeeping.



However, in an interview with Accra-based UTV, he said that he didn’t imply what he said.



“On the Cecilia Dapaah comment I made, it didn’t come out well to infuriate anybody. If you pay close attention to what I said, there was a question, and I gave my answer, of course not in a way to incur anger.



“I said that ‘it could be’ because when you take at a typical funeral donation, it is often kept well a year later. While celebrating the first anniversary, then there is the keeper renders account to the family members,” he said.



He further emphasized that his statement was not meant to imply that all the stolen monies were funeral donations.

He urged those who may have misunderstood his remarks to forgive him, as his intention was not to create any misinterpretation or controversy.



“Anybody who didn’t understand what I said should forgive me. What I said is not the same as the interpretation out there.



“I didn’t say all the stolen monies from the home are funeral donations,” he added.



