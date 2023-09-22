Cecilia Dapaah Saga: Some elements are trying to dent reputation of my sister – Relative

Relative of former minister, Baffour Ampong

A relative of the embattled Cecilia Dapaah has alleged that certain individuals are exploiting the recent saga involving the former minister to tarnish her reputation and undermine her notable achievements.

The relative who identifies himself as Baffour Ampong, in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, indicated that the former minister is a strict and meticulous individual.



He maintained that there seems to be a concerted effort to damage Cecilia Dapaah's reputation, even though she has a track record of diligence and commitment to her work.



"Nobody has complained of anything getting missing in the ministry. I can strongly confirm that my sister is a strict and meticulous individual. Even with me, she exerts that strictness. I remember she took me to a site to supervise a project. She quickly drew the attention of the contractor that his work output didn't merit the certificate he presented," Baffour Ampong stated.



The relative also added that the political image of Cecilia Dapaah did not accurately reflect her personal life.



He defended her by adding that the former minister had a life outside of politics, and so it is erroneous for people to think she got all the things she has now from her political life.



"Because of the name she uses, some even thought she was not married. Some even have the perception that she doesn't have any other business apart from politics, but that is not the case," he added.

