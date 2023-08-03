Cecilia Dapaah case: A-G taking over prosecution could compromise outcome of probe – Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has raised a red flag over what he describes as take over by Attorney General, Godfred Dame of the prosecution of the case involving the monies allegedly stolen from the home of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Office of the Attorney General in a notice to the police indicated its resolve to take over the prosecution of the case from DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye who was originally the prosecutor.



The AG in his recent response advised on how the investigation should be carried out to establish the culpability of the accused persons as well as establish the actual source of the victim’s monies.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr on Starr FM, Vitus Azeem said the AG’s conflicting role as an appointed Minister taking over the case of his colleague's former Minister could compromise the case.



“Some of us have always raised concern about the combination of the position of the Attorney General with that of the Minister of Justice because the occupant is usually a politician, answerable to the President of the day and having to deal with cases related to his or her colleague Minister as political party people.”

He added: “So when the Attorney General decides to take over a docket especially involving politically exposed persons, we are always concerned, in particular about this case where you have identified differences between what the Police said and what the AG is now saying. Is it as a result of further investigations? how did he arrive at those differences indicating that a certain amount belongs to the lady and another amount belongs to another person? Which other person is that? Has that person provided evidence that the money belongs to him or her? So, these are the concerns we will raise.”



