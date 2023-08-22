Cecilia Dapaah case: Court grants State’s two-week request to conclude investigations

Their respective pleas have not been taken

State Prosecutors request to the court to have the case adjourned for two more weeks to enable investigators conclude on investigations in the case alleging some $1 million and 300, 000 euros theft at the residence of Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been granted.

Seven persons – Patience Botwe, 18, hairdresser, Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda, 34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, Excavator operator, have been slapped with 14 counts.



Their respective pleas have not been taken as Prosecutors say investigations are winding up.



In Court on Tuesday, August 22, Akosua Agyepomaa Agyemang, an Assistant State Attorney from the Office of the Attorney General alongside ASP Emmanuel Nyamekye asked for a two-week adjournment to conclude on investigations.



The defence lawyers did not oppose the request.



Lawyer Abdul Basit, Counsel for Job Pomary, the sixth Accused person in the case who is on a provisional charge of dishonestly receiving some GHc300,000 moved a formal application for bail.



His prayer for bail was not also opposed by the prosecution and according to the Assistant State Attorney, they did not oppose because investigations on the sixth accused have been concluded.

Her Honour Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah admitted Pomary (6th Accused) to bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 with two sureties to be justified.



The sureties the court said should be within the jurisdiction of the court and the accused should also deposit his passport at the registry of the court.



He is also to report to the police once every forthnight (two weeks) until further notice.



An attempt by some of the accused persons’ lawyers to make a repeat oral application for bail was not accepted by the Court.



The presiding judge has since directed them to come by way of formal application.



The case has been adjourned to September 5.

Lactating mothers still on remand



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that, the two lactating mothers of the seven persons have failed to meet their bail conditions.



On August 8, 2023, when the charge sheet was amended, Sarah Agyei and Christiana Achab said to be nursing mothers were each granted one million cedis bail to be justified by three sureties.



The sureties are also to deposit their Ghana Cards with the registrar of the court and not travel outside of the jurisdiction.



But they are still in lawful custody as they are yet to meet their bail conditions.