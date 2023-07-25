Cecilia Dapaah risks losing money if unable to declare source – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu

The former Minister of Water and Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah risks losing the money allegedly stolen from her house if she is unable to explain the source.

The Minister may also lose all property acquired with the alleged stolen money.



Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu told GBC News that per clause four of Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution, if the money cannot be attributed to income, loan, gift or inheritance then it is not hers, so she will lose it.



Madam Dapaah was forced to resign from office following a public outcry about the amount of money she is believed to be keeping in her home after she had complained that more than a million dollars and other amounts in local and other foreign currencies were stolen from her home.



On Monday, July 24, 2023, the OSP arrested her and further went to search her home.

Cecilia Daapah has since been granted bail while some close families of hers are reportedly being questioned by the OSP.



Mr. Kpebu has been speaking with GBC’s Bubu Klinogo and says “she has the burden to declare the source of the cash, according to the law”.



