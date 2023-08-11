Cecilia Dapaah’s case: Ghanaians want to know source of huge sums – Apaak

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said Ghanaians will want to know the source of huge sums uncovered in the residence of the former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.

Searches conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) revealed additional US$590,000.00 and GHC2,730,000.00.



The OSP has filed an originating motion at the High Court to seek confirmation order of the bank accounts of the former Minister which hold substantial amounts in both dollars and cedis have been frozen.



Commenting on the matter the Builsa South lawmaker stated that Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear the source of these huge sums.



“Dapaah – According to Joyfm, accounts frozen by the OSP so far had: Prudential Bank; $5M, gh48M; SGSSB; gh1M, gh700k.

“Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear the source of these gargantuan sums, plus the $590k, gh2.7M from her other house and the $1M, £300k, gh350k stolen,” Dr. Apaak stated.



However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in notice says the office has not disclosed or revealed any information or details in respect of the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which are under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor.



“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the OSP added.