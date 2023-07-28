Cecilia Dapaah’s predicament is small, some NPP gurus will face worse – Great Ampong laments neglect

Great Ampong, Musician

Gospel musician Great Ampong has reacted to the alleged theft of monies belonging to former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

While the ex-minister is said to have suffered the loss of a substantial sum, including US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence, Ampong contends that this is merely a small setback compared to what awaits those who disrespect and reject party supporters.



Speaking in an interview with Max FM on July 27, 2028, Ampong criticized the prevailing notion in Ghana that individuals who accumulate wealth, even through illicit means, are often celebrated as heroes.



He voiced concerns about the treatment of party supporters who have worked tirelessly to bring the party to power.



According to him, many dedicated individuals face disrespectful treatment when they visit party offices seeking recognition and support. He warned that those who drive away such committed supporters may face severe consequences, far greater than the troubles Cecilia Abena Dapaah is currently facing.



“See, Ghanaians think that money is everything, someone who has stolen money and has become rich is a hero in our country, that is what we are all witnessing today ... anybody who holds the bible and testify for him for about 28years, if the person doesn’t have anything at all he has God, so, for you, if the party has come to power and I have come to you and you are telling me that I have undermined your ministry…I have power behind me …

"So if we come to your office and you turn us down, we will see the consequences, this is just small, that of others will also come, all of us who have supported the party and for them to turn us down in their offices, something is behind coming,” he said.



Recalling a personal encounter with the former Minister, Ampong narrated how he and his colleague Bandex composed a sanitation-themed song that they wanted to promote.



He explained that they approached Cecilia Abena Dapaah's office with the song, hoping to create awareness and support for sanitation initiatives, particularly in schools, however, their efforts were met with disdain, as the minister allegedly rejected the song outright, claiming it undermined her ministry's achievements in keeping Accra clean.





AM/SARA

Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



