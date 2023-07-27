Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen $1 million tale doesn’t make sense – Yammin

Joseph Yammin is NDC National Organizer

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has suggested the whole saga involving the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her househelps stealing from her does not make sense.

He has likened the unfolding events to the case of the gods wanting to destroy the NPP by making them mad and acting in ways that do not make sense.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Mr. Yammin intimated that, the happenings surrounding Madam Cecilia Dapaah goes beyond the physical as, she has every government machinery on her side to retrieve the monies but the gods have intervened to expose her alleged bad deeds and that of the NPP.



“If the gods want to destroy you, they first make you mad. Have you heard that proverb before? Her actions do not make sense, why didn’t Cecilia Dapaah resign immediately she realized 1 million dollars have been stolen from her home but went to court”, he wondered.

“If not for the leakage of the court proceedings, would Cecilia Dapaah resign? The pressure got her to resign, not because she wants to fight some injustice or justice that was meted to her in her home” he said.



“For Cecelia Dapaah to take that step to report the case and go to court is an indication that God wants to expose the NPP to destroy the NPP”. he claimed.