Cecilia Dapaah saga: It’s a blow to government’s cashless agenda - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has described the saga surrounding the former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah as an act that defeats the government's cashless economy agenda.

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the majority leader indicated that Cecilia Dapaah's actions seemed to violate moral principles, comparing it to a priest preaching to a congregation while disregarding their own conduct.



“She breached the law, at least on the basis of morality. It is like a priest who is preaching to a congregation saying that listen to my message but don’t look at own practice or my own conduct,” he said.



He, however, acknowledged that he was not fully aware of all the circumstances and refrained from passing final judgment.



“That may not be the best, we must live by example and that is my worry. But I am saying that I don’t know the entire circumstances, so I wouldn’t want to crucify her, but I am just saying that on the face of it, I think what happened is not the best,” he added.



The former minister resigned nearly 24 hours after news of her stolen monies by two of her maids broke in the media.



According to court documents, the stolen items included personal belongings of Dapaah, such as various clothing valued at GHC 95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth US$95,000. Additionally, Patience Botwe is accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth valued at GHC 90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

