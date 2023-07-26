Cecilia Dapaah saga: Keeping such amount of money at home very irresponsible – UCC lecturer

Cecilia Dapaah Sanitation and Water Resources Minister

Political Analyst and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast(UCC), Dr Jonathan-Asante Otchere has described the Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s decision to keep huge sums of money in her room as irresponsible and a defeat to the government’s digitalization initiative.

“It is irresponsible to keep your money under your bed and still want citizens to comply with the policies on money. Not only on the minister but it has defeated the digitalization thing altogether. How do you encourage people to come to the bank and save when you keep such money in your home?” Dr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere quizzed on Angel FM’s Breaking News in Kumasi.



He further continued that, the action by the minister also dents the image of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Now the corporate image of the party is gone because there is nothing you are going to say that the people will believe again”. He bemoaned



Speaking on the President’s acceptance letter to the Former Minister trying to clear her of the crime, Dr Jonathan Asante-Otchere described the statement as needless.



“We need the president not to have written that kind of letter responding to the woman’s resignation. You don’t have to colour it. He shouldn’t have to colour it with those colourful words. It was needless”, he stated.

To him, the President who has been tagged as a clearing agent only worsens the situation with such a letter.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in a press release said the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been arrested for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences following her resignation as a minister in the wake of revelations that she had stashed huge cash in her bedroom, part of which got stolen by two of her “house helps’



In a press release dated July 24, 2023, and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Dapaah, who was arrested earlier today, is being questioned by his outfit about the huge stash of cash and other valuables belonging to her that got stolen from her bedroom.



This comes after Court documents revealed that Dapaah had lodged an official complaint with the police about two of her domestic staff for allegedly stealing 1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, millions of Cedis, and some jewellery.