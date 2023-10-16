Cecilia Dapaah saga: Kwaku Annan blasts NPP, Special Prosecutor over ‘unfair’ treatment

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former host of 'The Seat Show' on Net2 TV

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former host of 'The Seat Show' on Net2 TV, has listed persons he claims are mistreating former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah amidst her stolen money, corruption brouhaha.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, Annan contended that certain high-ranking members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy are facilitating efforts to further frustrate Cecilia Dapaah.



Additionally, he accuses the Special Prosecutor of having biased interests in Cecilia Dapaah's case, emphasizing that despite multiple cases, he has chosen to prioritize her situation while ignoring others.



“Some people are accusing Abena Dapaah that she is having one million at her home, but you see the evil that the NPP is doing to that woman, sooner than later the guns will turn at many of them.



“It is not only Cecilia Dapaah that is having a lot of money in her home. Some money went missing and she went and reported it. However, the Special Prosecutor is treating her any how.



“Before Cecilia Dapaah, the number of cases that the Special Prosecutor had to work on, has he finished?” he said.

He added “Has he been able to work on the former minister of science and technology, Professor Frimpong Boateng’s galamsey’s report?



“How dare him, he doesn’t know anything. Ever since Cecilia Dapaah’s case came to light, he has been harassing the woman, let me tell the government hierarchy, NPP we know those behind and mistreating Abena Dapaah.



“We know you people. They should stop this rubbish, it is rubbish …thieves, how many of them, I am daring them, the Chief of Staff, Maame Frema Opare should come and tell us how much she has at her home. She should come and tell us. If she likes tomorrow, she should go and take all that money from her



house."



Background:

She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her houses helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



The OSP had applied for the court to confirm its freeze order of some of Cecilia Dapaah's assets including her bank accounts and monies found at her properties.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Background:

She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



The OSP had applied for the court to confirm its freeze order of some of Cecilia Dapaah's assets including her bank accounts and monies found at her properties.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.





AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



